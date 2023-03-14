Leighton Vander Esch returns to Cowboys on two-year deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2023, 6:31 PM EDT
Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Tuesday’s been a busy day for the Cowboys defense.

They agreed to a trade with the Colts that will bring cornerback Stephon Gilmore to Dallas and they also struck a deal with safety Donovan Wilson to stay in town. They followed those moves up with another one involving one of their own players. According to multiple reports, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will re-sign with the team.

Per those reports, it’s a two-year deal worth $11 million.

Vander Esch has been with the Cowboys since being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. He has dealt with neck injuries at points in his career, but made 16 appearances for the Cowboys between the regular season and playoffs last year. He had 110 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble.

5 responses to “Leighton Vander Esch returns to Cowboys on two-year deal

  4. I love this deal. When he was off the field the defense fell apart. He contributes a TON for DQ and will help hold this thing together. Keeping Wilson just as important, adding Gilmore will def help. Probably still need a corner or 2 if Brown walks.

  5. Leighton Vander IResch returns to Cowboys on two-year deal. Jones is an old fool. Case in point.

