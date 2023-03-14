Lions agree to sign Emmanuel Moseley

March 14, 2023
For the second straight day, the Lions have added a free agent cornerback.

This time it’s Emmanuel Moseley, who has agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 26-year-old Moseley signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and has spent his entire career in San Francisco. He’s a good player when healthy, although he has missed more games than he played in the last two years, playing in just 11 games in 2021 and five in 2022. Moseley suffered a torn ACL in October, which means he may not be at 100 percent by the start of training camp, but should probably be good to go for Week One.

Yesterday the Lions agreed to terms with Cameron Sutton, a cornerback who previously played for the Steelers.

  1. Every expert mock draft had the Lions taking a CB at 6 now they aren’t taking one at all in round 1.

  2. Weird for me as a 49er fan living in Detroit.

    I was really hoping my niners could hang on to him on a prove it deal after tearing his ACL. Mosley was on his way to a huge payday until he got hurt this year. If he comes back healthy this will be a huge addition for the lions. With Mosley on one side, Sutton on the other, they can kick the super physical Okudah into nickel back spot.

    With their safety Coming back from an injury the lions secondary could be scary, and, would never thought I’d say this, but potentially ready for a deep playoff run in a weak NFC if their offense plays like they did last year and they nab some solid starters with their two first round picks.

    Genuinely would not be surprised to see Lions and Niners in the title game next year.

