Lions re-sign Matt Nelson

The Lions did not tender tackle Matt Nelson as a restricted free agent, but he won’t be joining a new team this offseason.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed Nelson. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Nelson joined the Lions after going undrafted as a defensive lineman out of Iowa. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad while learning his new position and then played in 16 games during the 2020 season. He made 11 starts in 2021 and then returned to a reserve role for his 13 appearances during the 2022 season.

The Lions have also re-signed defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and linebacker Alex Anzalone over the last couple of days. They also agreed to sign free agent cornerback Cam Sutton on Monday.