Lions to re-sign John Cominsky

Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills
Defensive lineman John Cominsky said last week that he wanted to be back with the Lions.

Now he and Detroit have made that happen.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Cominsky has agreed to a two-year deal with the Lions worth $8.5 million with $4 million guaranteed. Cominsky can also earn another $1 million in incentives.

Detroit claimed Cominsky off waivers during the offseason program last year and he ended up being a key member of the team’s defense. In 14 games with eight starts, Cominsky recorded 4.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. He also had three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Cominsky appeared in 27 games with one start for Atlanta before the club cut him last May.

4 responses to “Lions to re-sign John Cominsky

  2. This move was just as important as the Sutton signing yesterday. The defense was vastly different when Cominsky was playing vs hurt, a Lions team with competence? So this is how it feels haha

  4. Retaining Cominsky and Anzalone for modest contracts, and getting a stud CB in Sutton does nothing but bolster the defense. And the draft awaits. Detroit is doing it right this offseason.

Leave a Reply

