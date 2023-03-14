Lions to re-sign John Cominsky

Getty Images

Defensive lineman John Cominsky said last week that he wanted to be back with the Lions.

Now he and Detroit have made that happen.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Cominsky has agreed to a two-year deal with the Lions worth $8.5 million with $4 million guaranteed. Cominsky can also earn another $1 million in incentives.

Detroit claimed Cominsky off waivers during the offseason program last year and he ended up being a key member of the team’s defense. In 14 games with eight starts, Cominsky recorded 4.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. He also had three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Cominsky appeared in 27 games with one start for Atlanta before the club cut him last May.