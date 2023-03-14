Marcedes Lewis is reportedly drawing interest from Jets and Raiders

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2023, 1:23 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
If Aaron Rodgers plays for the Jets, the transition could end up being a lot smoother than it otherwise would have been.

In addition to receiver Allen Lazard and receiver Randall Cobb, tight end Marcedes Lewis reportedly is on New York’s radar.

All three players have been mentioned by Rodgers as players he’d like to continue playing with.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Jets and Raiders, among others, have shown interest in Lewis.

He was a first-round pick of the Jaguars in 2006. He spent 12 years in Jacksonville and five in Green Bay.

Lewis is one of the oldest players in the NFL. He turns 39 in May.

 

10 responses to “Marcedes Lewis is reportedly drawing interest from Jets and Raiders

  1. The reason the trade to the Jets hasn’t been completed yet is because it’s very difficult to trade for both a quarterback and a general manager at the same time.

  2. Rodgers is like Jerry Seinfeld. He only has three friends and can’t really function without them.

  3. The Jets seem to be trying to recreate a system/team that didn’t work in Green Bay.

  4. The Raiders? Are they planning on moving him to RT? They have pretty good offensive skill players. They need to be fixing the Oline and everybody on defense not named Maxx Crosby.

  5. Aaron likes the Big Dog. If Mercedes heads west, it could signal that the Jets deal is over.

  6. Great team leader, good blocker, but at this point could be covered by most nose tackles.

  8. Yes, the Raiders. Lewis doesn’t catch passes anymore, but he is an outstanding blocking TE. He would fit that Lee Smith roll, a great blocker that can catch a pass when needed. I think you’ll see a lot of two TE sets trying to keep Jimmy G upright.

  9. This is amazing… he wants to take the same “tired & over-the-hill-gang” with him to NY. These are the same guys he can’t win with in GB. Does he think these players are better equipped to win in the AFC against Buffalo, Cincinnati, Baltimore, & KC?

  10. For what as a coaching intern? He’s got to be 50 now right? Man has Woody given Douglas’ job to Rodgers too? Looks like a lot of has been packers being pursued.

