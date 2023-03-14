Michael Irvin has re-filed his defamation lawsuit in Arizona

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2023, 10:21 AM EDT
NFL Combine
Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has not given up his fight against the hotel that played a direct role in getting him suspended by NFL Network and ESPN during Super Bowl week.

The case, we’re told, has already been re-filed in Arizona. The goal was to correct the defect arising from the fact that Marriott doesn’t technically own the property at which the incident occurred.

The case likely has been filed against the owner of the hotel and one or more individual employees of the hotel.

Why Arizona and not Texas? Apparently, the company that owns and operates the hotel does not have sufficient ties to Texas, insulating it from the jurisdiction of the Texas courts.

Meanwhile, Irvin will reveal the surveillance video at an 11 a.m. CT press conference. We’ll have more details as the event unfolds.

11 responses to “Michael Irvin has re-filed his defamation lawsuit in Arizona

  2. Seems like Irvin is scrambling a bit. Seems like his legal team might have said the case against “Marriott” is weak. (‘the company that owns and operates the hotel does not have sufficient ties to Texas’)

    The victims statement seemed very credible.

  3. I was on Mariott’s side but Irvin is pushing ahead and seems as he wants justice. The tape will tell a lot…

  6. So this is all based on technicalities. Show us the video, and most importantly, the AUDIO! People need to hear the raw audio, not audio that’s been edited or muted.

  7. Again, maybe this will come out when Irvin’s case gets blown out of the water but, what did the hotel or employee do to get sued? From what I understand all they did was go to the NFL – BEHIND CLOSED DOORS- and tell them and the network what they believe happened. Irvin is only making this worse for himself.

  8. It would be nice to see this press conference, but I’m pretty sure that neither ESPN nor NFL Network will cover it.

  10. I don’t see how it’s possible for employees or the hotel to “defame” Irvin. All that happened was that the incident was reported and the hotel chose to report it to Irvin’s employer. None of those from the hotel have made any statements about Irvin. His suit should be with his employer.

  11. I’d be really surprised if the security video has audio that is clear enough to influence the case one way or the other. Sure many security cameras CAN record audio, but in a crowded lobby? Color me skeptical.

