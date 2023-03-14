Michael Irvin releases surveillance video from interaction with hotel employee

March 14, 2023
As expected, Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin released on Tuesday the surveillance video secured from Marriott through legal action in Texas.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has posted the full video.

Along with the video, Irvin’s lawyers gave those attending the press conference a presentation with 20 bullet points that raised questions about the incident.

It would make sense to review the Marriott employee’s account (as provided last Friday by Marriott’s lawyers) while watching the video. Reasonable minds may differ as to whether the characterization does or doesn’t mesh with Marriott’s version.

That’s a potential problem for Irvin, frankly. He’s accused of making lewd comments to the employee. He has admitted that he had been drinking. If the employee has told a consistent, unimpeachable story to Marriott management and NFL representative(s) who investigated the situation, it could be difficult to prove that her explanation fails to match the video.

There’s a separate question as to whether hotel management and/or the NFL overreacted to the situation. But Irvin isn’t arguing that. He’s denying that he said what she claims he said. If a jury believes her testimony (and that won’t be known until after she testifies in court), Irvin could be facing an uphill climb.

The discovery process will be critical in this case. Is there evidence of shifting stories and conflicting accounts, or is everything that was said, that was heard, and that was reduced to writing the same?

Here’s why I’ve been wondering about the hotel’s case. Marriott’s stubborn refusal to produce the surveillance video — capped with a blatant violation of a federal court order — has created the impression that Marriott has something to hide. If Marriott had just produced the video and the employee’s version, a much different vibe would have been created.

That’s the key going forward. Will Marriott unveil a bulletproof body of evidence that meshes with the video, or will it eventually seem that a story was concocted to mesh with the video — after a story that conflicted with the video evidence was told?

  1. From the account last week, it doesn’t seem like the words he said are the issue, its that he put hand(s) on her.

  2. The accuser needs to ensure there is audio of Irvings comments or it’s simply he said / she said. There are 2-3 people who witnessed the interchange and said nothing unusual occurred.

    Marriot would be wise to settle this.

  3. The video does show him reaching out to touch her, shows her stepping back, shows them shaking hands, shows him staring as she walked away and he slaps his face 3 times all described in hers and others testimony.

  4. The video shows Irvin smacking himself in the face three times, corroborating the employees’ stories.

  5. We’ll probably never know exactly why the hotel tried to evade or at least stall producing the video. But before assuming the hotel was up to no good, I try to remember Hanlon’s Razor: Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

  6. I saw the video. Did not look anything like what she said happened. Even if maybe he said something sexual (which cannot be proven, and mannerisms show a different type of conversation), it’s words from a drunken man who did nothing to her. Where is the lawsuit there? Irvin should surely walk away clean and win his lawsuit against Mariott. This is easy.

  7. He Said / She Said,… Irvin has a solid case against Marriot. Lewd language isn’t sexual assault. It can be called sexual harassment,.. but not assault.

  8. My mind is already made up. No criminal conviction & Irvin is reinstated my NFL. The civil case against him can be pursued by the employee, if desired. If proven and egregious enough to merit civil penalties, then the NFL might look at potential disciplinary action.

