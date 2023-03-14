Panthers release Pat Elflein

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 25 Saints at Panthers
Getty Images

The Panthers re-signed center Bradley Bozeman on Monday and they parted ways with another center on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have released Pat Elflein.

Elflein started the first six games of the 2022 season, but missed the rest of the year with a hip injury. Bozeman took over the starting job and did well enough for the Panthers to commit to him this week.

Elflein signed with the Panthers in 2021 and started nine games in his first season with the team. He’s also seen time with the Vikings and Jets.

The release saves the Panthers more that $7 million under the salary cap.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Panthers release Pat Elflein

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.