Panthers release Pat Elflein

The Panthers re-signed center Bradley Bozeman on Monday and they parted ways with another center on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have released Pat Elflein.

Elflein started the first six games of the 2022 season, but missed the rest of the year with a hip injury. Bozeman took over the starting job and did well enough for the Panthers to commit to him this week.

Elflein signed with the Panthers in 2021 and started nine games in his first season with the team. He’s also seen time with the Vikings and Jets.

The release saves the Panthers more that $7 million under the salary cap.