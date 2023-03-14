Patrick Peterson gets $7.15 million for one year, with a Steelers option for 2024

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson wanted to stay with the Vikings. But the Vikings didn’t offer enough money to keep him.

The Steelers offered enough to snatch him. He’ll get, per a source with knowledge of the deal, a two-year contract worth a total of $14 million.

However, the structure shows that it’s a one-year, $7.15 million contract, with a non-guaranteed compensation package of $6.85 million in the second year.

The deal has a $3 million roster bonus due on the third day of the 2024 league year, with a 2024 base salary of $5.15 million.

So, clearly, the Vikings weren’t willing to go that far.

“I definitely wanted to go back to Minnesota,” Peterson said Monday on his podcast, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. He said that the negotiations were all business with “no curve balls.”

“I felt like [Minnesota] was home,” Peterson said.

Pittsburgh is home now.

“It was kind of out of left field,” Peterson said. “My agent was doing his job. He was calling around to see what teams wanted to have me in their locker room.”