Raiders trade Darren Waller to Giants for a third-round pick

The Giants’ offense is adding another weapon in the form of tight end Darren Waller.

The Raiders are trading Waller to the Giants for a third-round draft pick, according to multiple reports. Trades cannot become official until the start of the league year tomorrow, but both sides have agreed to the deal.

The pick the Raiders are getting is No. 100 overall, the compensatory pick originally awarded to the Chiefs that Kansas City sent to the Giants for Kadarius Toney.

When healthy Waller has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL, with back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. But he played in only 11 games in 2021 and only nine in 2022. He also has a $12 million salary cap hit this season, another reason the Raiders may have decided to move on.

The Giants, however, think they’ve already got their offense heading in the right direction with franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, and now they’re adding a tight end to the mix as they hope to take a big step forward in 2023.

37 responses to “Raiders trade Darren Waller to Giants for a third-round pick

  3. Raiders sign the wimpiest arm QB in the league,,
    then trade away their top 5 TE for peanuts? What’s going on over there?

  4. Love the move for the Giants if he can stay healthy. He is a legitimate game changer in the passing game for Daniel Jones. Complete mismatch for any linebacker, corner or safety.

  5. Wow

    did not see that coming

    curious to learn more about contract terms, but as reported thus far, could be a big win for the G-men, providing Waller stays healthy & productive

    meanwhile, Raiders gonna need help in the TE group….

  6. After backing out of a deal with GB last year, Vegas finally found another team to take Waller off their hands, though with a lower pick. Not all that surprised now; Ziegler looking for as many picks as possible and Gruden guys are expendable. Don’t buy any green bananas, Mr. Renfrow – you’re next on the launch pad.

  7. Not a big loss. He was great between the 20s but M.I.A. when it came to the red zone. This is a draft heavy TE class and Waller’s hasn’t been the same since getting hurt against Dallas in 2021.

  8. JUST TANK FOR 1 OF THE TOP 2 QBS NEXT YEAR. TRADE ADAMS. RAIDERS ARE GOING TO SUCK THIS YEAR. GET PICKS FOR NEXT YEAR!!

  10. it’s not like mcdaniels to get rid of all of his best players within a year… oh wait. crosby is next, then he’ll sign tebow

  15. Just as the Rams got fleeced for Ramsey, the Raiders have been fleeced for Waller. Surely could have gotten a pick better than #100, only technically a “3rd”. Just not enough.

  16. As other commenters have said, if Waller can stay healthy this is a great move! If he can’t, you only gave up a 3rd rounder

  17. Thank you, Raiders! I hated my team playing against Waller because he could be dominant.

  18. I understand the angst about the trade but does anyone believe that Waller can physically play anymore?

  19. How long before Josh McDaniels goes back to New England with his tail between his legs?

  21. I just don’t get it.
    Having Waller with Adams, Meyers, Renfrow as receivers, and paired with Josh Jacobs in the backfield makes for a potent offence. He had injury problems last year, and he is 31 in September, but this is a strange move.

  22. 5th rounder for Waller? Wow. Guess the Raiders are giving the Texans a run for their money in the ineptness department.

  23. Judy on NFL Network “Kadarius Toney finally contributed something to the Giants!”

  24. That Waller contract was bad. I’d be thrilled to get rid of an aging, expensive and oft-injured guy like that.

    Good move by Ziegler.

  26. Good pick up for the Giants if Waller can stay healthy. Seems like Mcdaniels took a year to evaluate players and is now discarding the pieces that don’t seem to fit his plan. Tight end position is deep in this year’s draft and the Raiders might be able to find a competent replacement that better fits their plan.

  27. Waller top 5 TE when healthy, like this move for the giants… McDaniels has a reputation of trading away talent for picks he misses on ex:cutler for tebow

  29. Toney may have a great career but he’s such a knucklehead so even that may be a reach. Basically Toney for Waller and Toney is not and will not be top 5 at his position ever in my opinion unlike Waller who was and still can be right now.

  31. They essentially traded Tony for Waller since it was KCs pick. Pretty much a 4th rounder.

  32. Waller is the Fred Taylor of Tight Ends so the Giants didn’t get the value everyone here thinks. He may help win some games, but if you miss half of the season every year or more then who really won the deal?

  34. This is a pretty fair trade, people are living in the past when it comes to Waller. He’s turning 31 this year, has a 12m cap hit this year. He’s declined the past two years due to injury, with only 11 games in 2021 and 9 in 2022, but with only 388 yards last year. He’s not a 1000 yard star TE anymore. And while there’s an out for his contract to cut him with no dead cap after this year, otherwise he’s making 15m his age 34 year. He might have a solid year and stay helathy but his careers winding down and a 3rd is fair for that.

  37. It seems like Mcdaniels and Ziegler both got the job, said lets try this out with what this franchase already has for a year. Quickly saw that they didn’t like/have what they wanted. This years and next years teams will be Mcdaniels and Zieglers. They’re slowly unduing the Mayock/Gruden disaster and keeping the rare good players those two had. Waller was great for a couple years but if you remember, this regime never wanted to give him that contract. Hence why almost all of it is noin guraunteed. Good get for the Giants. Brings a sense of toughness to the offensive side of the ball and when healthy, is a reliable pass catcher and red zone threat.

