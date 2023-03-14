Report: Allen Lazard agrees to four-year, $44 million deal with Jets

March 14, 2023
The Jets don’t yet have the quarterback they seek, but they are getting some of Aaron Rodgers‘ former teammates in place.

Earlier Tuesday came news that the Jets were working on deals to sign former Packers receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

They now have a deal in place with Lazard, per Jordan Schultz of theScore.com, with the sides agreeing to a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed.

Lazard, 27, is coming off his best season, with 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In five seasons in Green Bay, he made 169 receptions for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He joins a receiving corps that already includes Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.

  2. Well, we know he isn’t afraid to block. Good signing, even if AR was not in the equation.

  3. As I said previously, Rodgers was waiting for the Jets to make good on his shopping list. That explained why players were saying package deal. Clearly, Rodgers is a Jet. That should make the AFCE fun and the NFCN weaker. When is the last time Detroit won the division?

  4. That’s a lot of money for a marginal #2 WR. Great blocker on screens and run plays to his side. The Rodgers trade details comes next. It’s about time dammit !!!

  8. Honestly adding him gives them three pretty good receivers. No matter who the quarterback is they definitely have some targets now

  10. Jets depth chart comprised of only Wilson, Moore and Mims before this signing. Jets depth chart improved. Lazard had 788 yards/6td in 2022. Lazard had 1301 yards/14td the last two years combined. Moore and Mims the last three years combined for 1293 yards/6td. So an upgrade over those two and familiar weapon for Rodgers…IF he actually is traded. Lazard in 2022 had 6td…Jets entire depth chart had 5td even when you include Wilson.

  14. Damn that’s a terrible contract. Too bad Green Bay didn’t overpay him. Jets are in for a huge mess.

  16. I thought Gollum threw him under the bus last year like he did with all of his receivers. Why would anyone want to place with a clown like that?

  17. Seems about right for a solid WR2 in this market. Chiefs just showed you don’t need a WR1 to have a #1 offense.

  20. Rodgers is requiring the empire be assembled before his shuttle arrives at the death star.

  21. Below average WR aided by playing with Rodgers where he had very few other options. The Jets will look really silly paying Lazard this much money if Rodgers doesn’t join the team.

  22. Great for AL, who’s a great teammate and pretty good player. But WOW, did Jets overpay! Wow!

  23. Jason Harshman says:
    March 14, 2023 at 4:40 pm
    —–
    Not true, Corey Davis is still under contract.

  24. I’ll never forget Lazard standing near the 3 Miami Dolphins he just took out and he’s counting 1,.. 2,.. 3. And then gets fined for taunting ?? Overturned after review.
    I hope he does well. Good personality guy.

