Report: Jabrill Peppers to re-sign with Patriots on two-year deal

Posted by Charean Williams on March 14, 2023, 8:17 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 01 Dolphins at Patriots
Getty Images

Free agent safety Jabrill Peppers has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Peppers 27, made $2 million on a one-year deal with the Patriots a year ago. He played all 17 games with five starts, seeing action on 399 defensive snaps and 269 on special teams.

Peppers totaled 60 tackles and recovered a fumble.

The Browns made him the 25th overall choice in 2017, and he played in Cleveland for two seasons before three seasons with the Giants.

He has appeared in 78 games with 64 starts in his career, recording 393 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 25 pass breakups.

4 responses to “Report: Jabrill Peppers to re-sign with Patriots on two-year deal

  1. Downright studly player who hits like Rodney Harrison used to.

    Dynasty 3.0 being built before our eyes.

  2. I like what the Patriots are doing. Shoring up potential weaknesses instead of trying to hit home runs. Relatively low cost guys that have position flexibility or play a position of need and can play special teams.

    I expect Bill will be active when the compensatory period ends and most teams will have spent what they can. He’ll try to extend some key young players and use 11 picks in the draft to grab guys he wants.

Leave a Reply

