Report: Jets working to sign Allen Lazard

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2023, 8:38 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 25 Packers at Dolphins
Getty Images

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner suggested there might be some package deals in place if his team lands quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team is reportedly working on making one happen despite the fact that Rodgers has yet to reveal his intentions for 2023.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets are working on a deal with wide receiver Allen Lazard. Lazard and Rodgers have been Packers teammates since Lazard joined the team in 2018. Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett also coached both players from 2019 to 2021.

Schefter adds that another team is also working to sign Lazard and that nothing is final at this point, but one would imagine that the Jets’ interest in Lazard is tied to the possibility that Rodgers will be running their offense.

While Rodgers hasn’t shared his thoughts on that with the general public, a private conversation or two with his longtime teammate would likely have some sway on where Lazard winds up playing in 2023.

Permalink 54 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

54 responses to “Report: Jets working to sign Allen Lazard

  2. Do players really want to follow Rodgers for what could be his final year? Unless the Jets blow him away with a salary no one else is matching

  3. Jets fans are going to love watching Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb get targets over Garrett Wilson.

  6. It’s honestly becoming comical watching AR pull the puppet strings on two multi-billion dollar organizations…

  7. The Jets look desperate chasing Rodgers & Co.; bending over backwards to give A-Aron everything he could ever want. What does it say to your players, “Hey, we like you and think you have a bright future, but we need A-Aron to win, so we will have to trade you, let you go or re-structure your contract to pay him and his pals.”

  8. Imagine being so uncomfortable in your own skin that you have to insist one or more of your buddies comes with you or you’re not going. Quite telling.

  10. The Packers gave Allen Lazard a career wen they plucked him off a practice squad and brought him to Green Bay. He still has great upside and a strong future in the right organization.

  11. Jets are gonna land both and have a great season and crap the bed in playoffs. It’s the rodgers way!!!

  14. It’s a smart move . I’m mean , Laurel would never sign with out Hardy , Abbott would be all in with Costello.

  17. To the posters who says jets are desperate, yes they are! They had a qb last year in Wilson who was throwing 5 yard screen passes into the dirt! Even a 40yr old Rodgers would be a 10 fold upgrade!

  20. Not sure why Rodgers is taking so much heat. The only ones who have made this possible are the Jets, thru terrible past drafts and not being available to develop their own QB, and the Packers who were contenders when they drafted Love and failed to draft a player to put them over the top. If I had been Rodgers I would have split GB a long time ago. GB has allowed themselves to be played by him but I suspect that he is only doing what many of us would have done ourselves if we were in his place.

  21. Lazard should be more interested in what’s best for him and his own career. I sure hope he doesn’t let Aaron dictate that for him.

  22. erickgreynolds says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:50 am
    The Jets look desperate chasing Rodgers & Co.; bending over backwards to give A-Aron everything he could ever want. What does it say to your players, “Hey, we like you and think you have a bright future, but we need A-Aron to win, so we will have to trade you, let you go or re-structure your contract to pay him and his pals.”
    ———————————-
    Do you think the players on the Jets would rather have Zach Wilson behind center? Do you think Lazard is going to break the bank? A lot of restructured contracts just takes money payable now and spreads it out over several years to lessen the immediate cap hit, not necessarily the player taking less money. What players have the Jets cut due to needing to free up money? Hopefully Zach Wilson gets traded to your team, becomes the back up and then due to injury becomes the starter. I wish that upon you.

  23. Gee, couldn’t have predicted this with all of the package rumors that have been out there. Tell me you’re bringing in Aaron Rogers without telling me you’re bringing in Aaron Rogers.

  24. Look at his 2022 production.
    He’s 27 and at best a #2 or #3.
    The Jets are out of cap space.
    Who do they cut, Corey Davis?

  25. Lazzard is the one who blew off the what about rodgers question with a few choice words ….lol…but
    at the end of a day he’s a JAG ( just a guy ) he works hard but he’s average .

  29. It seems to me like the Rodgers deal is already done and now they are bringing in the necessary parts.

  30. More like the final scene of Thelma and Louise…

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    gmjoe says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:59 am
    It’s a smart move . I’m mean , Laurel would never sign with out Hardy , Abbott would be all in with Costello.

  31. The Jets should sign Jacoby Brisset and go win with him. Let Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay wallow in the mire.

  32. So the Jets have zero leverage in their 2 most significant signings this off-season.

    What could possibly go wrong?

  34. Lazard knows it’s “payday.” If he can land big coin and stick with Rodgers, more power to him. In his position he’ll be expensive. He’s going somewhere anyway, so it may as well be NY with Rodgers. Green Bay can’t afford him, too pricey. The only way he’d stay is if he agreed to take less money for the privilege, but that only happens in Minnesota. Free agent signings can begin at 4:00 EDT tomorrow. That’s how long Rodgers will take before making his intentions known. Rodgers, Bakhtiari, and Lazard all going to the Jets? We’ll see. I hope they win a SuperBowl in NY with Rodgers. The fans deserve it after being burdened with Rodgers. Good luck with that. Packer fans have been waiting to see an MVP-caliber postseason performance from Rodgers for eleven years.

  35. Lazard is a very solid #2 WR. As always, it’s hard to give an opinion until you see what he signs for. 3 years and $30 mil would not be surprising to me.

  36. I have so much power I can make teams bow down to my every command. First the Packers and now the Jets. Who’s next?

  37. Just imagine the media coverage if he actually goes to the Jets…..if you think its overblown and tedious now, then multiply that by x100.

  38. Has Rogers emerged from his sensory deprivation tank to let us know what he’s gonna do?

  39. It still wouldn’t surprise me if Rodgers backed out at zero hour, and left Lazard hanging out to dry with the Jets.

  40. Gotta love all the Jets fans that think one Aaron Rodgers and a few “package deal” mediocre followers are going to instantly make them super bowl contenders as though the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals don’t exist. Rodgers isn’t Mike White but he also isn’t 2021 Rodgers and the D isn’t the 2016 Broncos like fans think they are.

  41. “Schefter adds that another team is also working to sign Lazard and that nothing is final at this point.” And guess what team is competing for Lazard,thats right,the Packers,his current team who wants him back.why would he move if offered the same money.he will remain a Packers and catch touchdowns from Jordan Love while Rodgers flounders in New Jersey.

  42. Lazard should be more interested in what’s best for him and his own career
    —–
    You don’t think that’s exactly what is going on? You think Lazard is going to get more targets from a new QB? AL knows his best bet for big numbers this season is staying with AR.

  43. Lazard is a 2 or 3 guy. He has trouble getting open, even in soft coverage. Rodgers threw away more balls than Lazard caught last season. Could be that Rodgers is well last his prime though. Guess we will find out. Jets are taking a huge gamble with Rodgers.

  44. Of course the Jets are desperate. They are desperate for wins, but this also puts them at the forefront of media coverage, fan gear sales, and ticket sales. Isn’t that a huge point of this business?

  45. There is nothing odd or unusual in this i.e. bringing in a QB and then surrounding him with players that he is used to / has a rapport with , or in reuniting players from earlier in their careers.
    This wouldn’t even be a news story if it didn’t involve Rogers , and only now seems only to interest Jets haters. I wonder if some folks are only hating because they are secretly worried that the Jets may become relevant again.

  46. Lazard is a very solid #2 WR. As always, it’s hard to give an opinion until you see what he signs for. 3 years and $30 mil would not be surprising to me.
    ===========

    He’s a #2… if you have Davante Adams on the other side.

    Great role player. If he’s your teams #2 option, you should be looking to upgrade.

  47. One Ring Blunder says:
    March 14, 2023 at 9:38 am
    I have so much power I can make teams bow down to my every command. First the Packers and now the Jets. Who’s next?
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    “When it comes to how many SuperBowl rings you have, one is a lot.”
    -R. Moss

  48. If the Jets are signing WR’s,… I get the feeling maybe Jets will send WR Garrett Wilson to the Packers as part of the compensation for Rodgers. I’ll take him. We need WR’s. GB will be a LOVEly experience for him.

  49. “1mge says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:58 am

    Lazard is GREAT blocker, good locker room guy, BUT also dropped many crucial passes!!”

    Over his career Lazard has 12 credited drops vs. 259 targets… for 4.6%. 2022 his drop percentage was 5%, hardly “many”. FYI ~ ’22 drop percentages were: 2.72% J. Jefferson, 4.44% D. Adams, 4.7% T. Hill, 4.1% AJ Brown, 4.5% S. Diggs, 3.85% C. Lamb, 6.0% J. Waddle, 8.33 A. Cooper, 5.9% D. Smith, 5.3% C. Kirk, and 7.5% J. Chase.

  50. stellarperformance says:
    March 14, 2023 at 10:10 am

    “When it comes to how many SuperBowl rings you have, one is a lot.”
    -R. Moss

    ___________________

    I have two rings and that’s not enough.

    – P. Mahomes

  53. Lazard going to the Jets to grease the wheels for an Aaron Rodgers trade?
    I just don’t see it.
    Now, if the Jets make the move to acquire Jake Kumerow, that may just move the needle. 😉

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.