Report: Lions agree to terms with David Montgomery on three-year deal

The Lions have agreed to terms on a three-year, $18 million deal with free agent running back David Montgomery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It includes $11 million guaranteed.

Montgomery ranked 85th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Montgomery, 25, spent four seasons with the Bears after they made him a second-round pick.

He rushed for 3,609 yards and 26 touchdowns, while catching 155 passes for 1,240 yards and four touchdowns.

His best season came in 2020 when he had 1,508 yards from scrimmage, including 1,070 rushing.

The Lions will team Montgomery with D’Andre Swift, which means Jamaal Williams will find a new home in free agency.