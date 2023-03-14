Report: Travis Homer agrees to two-year deal with Bears

Getty Images

The Bears lost David Montgomery. They are adding Travis Homer.

Homer has agreed to a two-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Homer, 24, was a backup running back and core special teams player for the Seahawks for four seasons after they made him a sixth-round selection.

He played a career-high 27 percent of the offensive snaps in 2022, while playing 50 percent of the special teams snaps. Homer played 67 percent of the special teams snaps in 2021.

In his career, Homer has 135 touches for 917 yards and three touchdowns.