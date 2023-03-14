Report: Vikings are expected to re-sign Nick Mullens

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 14, 2023, 9:04 AM EDT
The Vikings are keeping their backup quarterback around for 2023.

Minnesota is expected to re-sign Nick Mullens, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Mullens, who turns 28 this month, appeared in four games for the Vikings last year. He completed 21-of-25 passes for 224 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Minnesota acquired the quarterback from the Raiders late in training camp for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Mullens has started 17 games in his career, most of which came for the 49ers. After entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he went 3-5 as a starter in 2018 when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured. He then went 2-6 as a starter for the 49ers in 2020.

Mullens also started a game for the Browns in 2021.

The quarterback has completed 65.3 percent of his 655 passes for 5,085 yards with 27 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

6 responses to “Report: Vikings are expected to re-sign Nick Mullens

  1. Can he see the field and make all of the throws? Does he have a howlitzer for an arm? A QB needs a howlitzer for an arm. What other QB cliches am I missing?

  4. He has shown he can be a serviceable backup. If the price is right, this is a good move by Kwesi and company!

  6. Good signing. Reliable, inexpensive backup. And, consider how fast QBs are latching on with other teams, might as well secure him.

