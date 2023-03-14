Report: Arden Key headed to Tennessee on a three-year deal

Getty Images

The Titans have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Arden Key on a three-year, $21 million deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. The deal has a maximum value of $24 million and includes $13 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Key was 50th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Key, 26, reunites with new Titans General Manager Ran Carthon. They were together in 2020 in San Francisco.

Key spent last season with the Jaguars and totaled 4.5 sacks in 17 games that included three starts. He played 475 snaps on defense.

He spent his first three seasons with the Raiders after they made him a third-round selection in 2018. Key then played one season with the 49ers and one with the Jaguars.