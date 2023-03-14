Seahawks to release Quinton Jefferson

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2023, 11:57 AM EDT
The Seahawks landed one of the top free agent defensive linemen on the market on Monday when they agreed to a deal with Dre'Mont Jones and they’re now set to part ways with another defensive lineman.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Seahawks will release Quinton Jefferson. They are also expected to release Shelby Harris.

Harris’ departure will clear $8.9 million in cap space while Jefferson’s release will open up $6.485 million in room.

Jefferson spent the first four years of his career in Seattle and returned in 2022 after stints with the Bills and Raiders. He had 29 tackles and 5.5 sacks while appearing in every game of the regular season.

