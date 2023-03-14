The Aaron Rodgers wish list includes OBJ

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT
By bending over backward to land quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are surrendering plenty of power to Rodgers.

And he’s using it.

Via ESPN.com, Rodgers has indeed given the Jets a wish list of free agents — and the list includes Odell Beckham, Jr.

It’s become clear over the past day that the Jets are trying to get players Rodgers wants to play with, from reportedly agreeing to terms with receiver Allen Lazard (I’m told it’s not done yet) to pursuing receiver Randall Cobb to showing interest in tight end Marcedes Lewis.

The Packers have been linked to OBJ in the past. In 2021, they appeared to make a half-hearted effort to sign Beckham after he was cut by the Browns. It was enough to make Rodgers think they tried, even if they didn’t.

With Lazard on the way and Cobb on the radar and OBJ looming, some of the team’s current receivers could be on the way out of New Jersey — traded to the Packers or maybe to a different team.

Of course, with Beckham looking for the same $20 million per year he wanted during the 2022 regular season, it could take some work to get him to New York.

Would he reduce his expectations to play with Rodgers? We’ll see.

39 responses to “The Aaron Rodgers wish list includes OBJ

  1. If Rodgers gets the Jets to sign the players he wants, then backs out of the deal, you will hear the angry screams from New York all the way in Green Bay.

  3. Just say NO – this is what NYJ brass needs to do here. Tell Rodgers that NYJ will pivot and trade for Lamar Jackson unless he stops with the demands that will ruin the NYJ cap structure.

  4. *gets popcorn ready*. This is going to be so awesome. Please give him 20 million. Please.

  5. With all of these demands from Rodgers, it will be more hilarious when the Jets don’t make the playoffs

  9. Has it ever occurred to anyone that the friends Rodgers is bringing along are enabling him and should do a selfless intervention to save him from himself?! If not, we have to implicate them in the drama, too, because they benefit from it first hand!

  11. On related news, Rodgers wants the Jets home stadium (shared with the Giants) to be renamed after himself.

  12. Lazard sucks, Cobb and Lewis belong in retirement homes, and OBJ is washed. Jets already have Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and Garrett the great Wilson. All vastly superior to the former packers.

  13. OBJ,…”Would he reduce his expectations to play with Rodgers?”

    I highly doubt it. If it isn’t $20 mil,… it would have to be darn close to it,… or the ability to get to 20 with incentives.

  19. The Brady Effect – The QB takes a little less and recruits others and convinces them to take a little less.

    The Rodgers Effect – The QB wants max contract and wants the team to pursue a list of players he wants, and expects the team to over pay if necessary to bring them in, even if they also want max contracts.

    Rodgers may have had a little more physical talent, but the difference in attitude of Rodgers’ selfishness vs Brady’s win at all costs is astronomical.

  20. Oh this has the making of a Super Jet Disaster Crash .. Look forward to watching this..

  21. It’s obvious why the Jets never win anything, they’re operated by a bunch of morons. I’d tell Aaron Rodgers to go pound salt.

  22. The Jets showing what dysfunctional franchises do. Going all in, losing all sense of reason, chasing a guy who hasn’t looked like he really cares about winning in years.

  25. How weird is that WR room going to be when Aaron and his clique show up. Great way to divide a locker room right out of the gate. I love it. Rogers thinks he’s so brilliant but he isn’t self-aware enough to realize his style is off-putting and counter to winning Championships.

  26. It’s like getting the band back together, but the band has gotten older, slower and can’t rock like they used to but still want the same $$$$ they re cranking out hits.

  32. Rogers becomes more and more unlikeable by the minute. Entitlement, arrogance, petulance…the list goes on and on.

  33. This is turning into one of the most bizarre and ridiculous NFL stories ever. It is truly hard o believe any franchise would be so desperate (and pathetic) to grovel like this, all for one player. Granted, Rogers was once one of the best, but he is not the same player today that he was a few years ago. Aside from any diminishing skills, he is JUST ONE GUY. Can you imagine if the Jets completely upend their structure and make all these changes to their already-competitive roster, and then Rogers has a really bad year, or worse yet, gets injured early in the season and misses weeks or months?

    God help the Jets if they make such a blunder, right when they actually have a pretty formidable roster and seemingly solid coaching. It could be one of the league’s all-time biggest disasters. Mind-blowing, the way this is all unfolding. If I were in charge of the Jets, I would have signed Jimmy G or Derek Carr and used any remaining funds to bolster the OL or some other spot that needs work. I would have made a pitch to get a veteran in trade (i.e. Kirk Cousins) before paying a king’s ransom for a primadonna like Aaron Rogers.

  36. Hard to believe this is real. He was never this much of a diva a few short years ago. He must have been taking notes form his buddy Farve.

  37. Rodgers must have been in his dark room for the past few years when Odell stopped being a game changer.

  39. Every time the Jets sign a player that Rodgers wants the price tag for Rodgers goes up. Rodgers could have all of these players sign with the Jets and then stick it to them by saying he’s staying with the Packers.

