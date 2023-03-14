Two years, $14 million for Taylor Heinicke in Atlanta

Getty Images

The Falcons will be getting another quarterback, and he’ll be making a lot more than their current starter.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, veteran Taylor Heinicke will sign a two-year contract that will pay him up to $20 million dollars, based on incentives.

The former Commander gets $4 million to sign, along with a $1 million roster bonus due on March 20. He also receives a guaranteed base salary of $1.32 million in 2023, and up to $680,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

For 2024, the contract has a base salary of $5 million, a $1.32 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2024 league year, and up to $680,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

The deal also includes up to $3 million per year in incentives, based on playing time, playoff appearances, and games started.

If Heinicke hits all incentives, he’ll make $20 million.

In contrast, starter Desmond Ridder is in the second season of a four-year, $5.36 million deal. This year, he’ll make only $948,000.

Still, the move is being viewed as an endorsement of Ridder as the starter for the next two years, with Heinicke as the veteran insurance policy. Ridder’s contract is simply a product of where he was drafted. If he performs well, he’ll be eligible for a second contract after the 2024 regular season.