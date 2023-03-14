Will the Vikings keep Dalvin Cook?

March 14, 2023
The Vikings aren’t rebuilding, but they’re clearly re-something. As the team continues an overhaul after an impressive 13-4 season, questions still linger about the status of running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook, a second-round pick in 2017 and one of the most recognizable players on the team, has a base salary of $10.4 million for 2023 and a cap number of $14.1 million. Given the market for veteran tailbacks, the prevalence of an endless supply of incoming options, and presence of promising 2022 five-rounder Ty Chandler on the roster, the Vikings could consider trading Cook, squeezing him to take less, or cutting him loose.

Complicating the situation of the Vikings is the fact that $2 million of Cook’s salary becomes fully-guarantee on Friday. Because Cook, we’re told, can’t currently pass a physical due to his lingering shoulder issue (he played through it in 2022), the Vikings would have a hard time avoiding that obligation, if he were released.

Adding to the suspicion that something could happen is the fact that the Vikings are currently moving on from plenty of recognizable names. But it’s one thing to shed pieces from a defense that can’t get much worse; it’s quite another to part ways with the man who capably succeeded Adrian Peterson, and who has become one of the most important players on the team.

Cook has four straight 1,000-yard seasons for the Vikings. He also has made four straight Pro Bowls.

10 responses to "Will the Vikings keep Dalvin Cook?"

  1. Cook has not lost any of his burst. But he’s clearly lost power. He doesn’t shed tacklers at all, and he cannot attack the pile in gotta have it short yardage situations. He certainly has value as a home run hitter, but he’s a situational piece that belongs in a committee with a power back that can get you 3 to 5 yards consistently on first down.

  2. Cook isn’t the same player he used to be and isn’t going to get better as he gets older. If they could trade him for anything, they should jump at it. Unfortunately, no one is likely to trade for him because of his salary and all the other options out there in free agency and the draft. Plus, anyone wanting to trade for a star running back will go for Ekeler first. The key is to open up cap space for 2024 so it makes sense to take the dead cap hit this year.

  3. I say trade him. Need draft capital and more cap relief, and RB is the easiest position on a team to fill, especially in this day and age.

  4. Not sure how you can trade a player who can’t pass a physical. Don’t see how the Vikings will get any kind of return on him, which is a very Vikings state of affairs.
    So either he reworks his contract or he gets cut. What a sad statement on the operation of the franchise.

  5. He’s not as valuable as you might think in this pass first offense. For the percentage they run, they can go with cheaper RBs.

  6. I say keep him for 1 more year. He’s still more dynamic than Mattison (who has terrible field vision).

  7. #2 RB Alexander Mattison is still available, probably for a far lower price. And he’s coming off a rookie contract. So, what kind of a market is there for an older, higher priced player coming off an injury?

    Not that Mattison is better than Cook, but he could probably start for a few teams, and he’ll be around for awhile.

  8. Vikings should use their 3rd round pick this year to draft his replacement. Ooops, can’t do that because the Browns have it in exchange for the Vikings getting GM Kwesi and the privilege of him decimating the team.

  9. Mattison cost them a game a while back slamming into the pile on 4th and inches when 10” to his right there was a giant hole. He’s not a bad back but he is not strong enough to be a power back and not shifty enough to be an elusive back. I don’t think the market for him is any bigger than that for Cook. Really if we get anything for either of them take it. But you won’t. If you want Cook wait for him to be released. If you want Mattison, same soup. .

  10. Re-sign throw behind the sticks Kirk and get rid of one of your offensive pieces that make him look good. Sounds like the Vikings.

