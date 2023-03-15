Aaron Rodgers: It’s my intention to play for the Jets, Packers are “digging their heels in”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Yes, Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Jets.

He admitted it on Wednesday while speaking to Pat McAfee.

Rodgers also made it clear that he made the decision to play for the Jets several days ago, and that he’s waiting for the Jets and Packers to work out a trade.

Rodgers blamed the Packers for “digging their heels in” on compensation.

“It’s my intention to play for the Jets, but I’m still under contract with the Packers,” Rodgers said.

And so it’s no longer “if” but “when.”

And the “when” will happen when the Packers and Jets work out a deal.

At one point, Rodgers cited his accomplishments and tenure with the Packers as part of a “plea” for the team to be reasonable now.

“They want to move on,” Rodgers said.

Indeed they do. And they should (as Rodgers said) “do right by” one of the best players in franchise history.

117 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: It’s my intention to play for the Jets, Packers are “digging their heels in”

  1. The Packers should dig their heels in, i’s their player and the Jets have no backup plan. Packers have the Jets over a barrel.

  2. You should live update the Rodger discussion like PFT did for big games in 2007 and before. Also, we miss “Taco Bill”.

  3. Im a Bostonian, i dont want aaron rodgers in my division.

    My Wife is a Chicagoan, so she wants aaron out of HER division.

    My opinion? If you’re going to be a baby, and go public, Packers should not trade him and let him huff and puff into retirement.

  5. Shouldn’t the millions of Packers “owners” be able to vote on this? Since, ya know, they own the team, and everything.

  6. Congrats, Mike. The ball is now in the Packers’ court. I wonder what is in the water in Green Bay: endless drama from all sides

  7. Get as much as you can GB. This doesn’t happen often. Ask for the moon for all I care.

  9. I feel sorry for the Jets. They are still going to have a continuing QB problem.

  10. Packers want stupid compensation and need to accept whatever they can get, even if it’s a week old ham sandwhich.

  11. Incorrect, Florio. The Packers should try to get as much as they can for Aaron. He wants to go to New York ONLY because the Packers don’t want him anymore. They aren’t doing anything wrong by trying to get maximum value for a great player. He will get to NY in plenty of time to skip OTAs.

  14. LOL, Aaron is trying to throw the Packers under the bus, after holding them hostage, for the better part of the last several seasons. If he thinks anyone believes him, he isn’t nearly as intelligent as he wants everyone to think he is.

  15. No they shouldn’t, “do right by”, Mr Immunized. They should negotiate hard for the most compensation they can get.

    Isn’t that what you constantly argue the players should do? Why is your tune different for a team?

  17. Finally speaks publicly again…

    … and all I wish is that he would stop talking

  20. That’s all well and good, but that doesn’t mean the Packers need or should be completely fleeced or low-balled in this deal, they’ve got to get something meaningful in return. It’s not the Packer’s problem that the jets have to sign all of Rodger’s buddies; they need to be fairly compensated in the trade.

  21. This puts more pressure on the Packers to do the deal. If they don’t trade Rodgers then what? He goes back to the team unhappy? Strike a fair deal and get it over with.

  22. Just get it done already Gute! You’ve effed things up enough the last couple of years.

  23. The Packers are entitled to fair (high) compensation. I do not care about the future of the Jets. Only the Packers. Between Aaron and Devonte, they have screwed up my team and I Have no interest in keeping Aaron happy. Dig in your heals all you want.

  24. Betcha Greenbay is trying my to make it a package deal . They want to move Rodgers … and his ego together . Jets are trying to make some moves to fit Rodgers ego under the salary cap:

  25. We will see how badly GB wishes to move on from Rodgers
    They can’t have it both ways now

  26. I thought the terms of a trade had to be met before discussions between player and new team could occur

  27. Farve to the jets…
    Rogers to the jets…
    Farve to the vikings…
    Watching out Kirk…

  29. Take a #2 this year and a conditional #2 next year. If Rodgers plays next year, that #2 goes to a #1. Get this over with and let’s move on!!

  30. I want to hear, from Rodgers own mouth, what the Rams, 49ers and Broncos offered for him?!!

  31. Packers have every right to get what they can in exchange. He did that when he got his millions. Sit tight dude.

  32. Now he can add losing in the AFC championship game to his legacy… if they even make it that far that is

  33. Gotta hand it to Rodgers. He’s coming to the AFC Beast.

    Compare that to cheatin’ Tom Brady who ran away from the division like the weakling he always was when it was clear the East was no longer the pushover that he padded his stats on all these years. He went to the putrid NFC South, and now even that division is showing signs of life he ran away into retirement.

    Yeah that guy ain’t no GOAT.

  34. I can think of few NFL players, current or past, that are as self-absorbed as Aaron Rodgers…

  36. Yeah, the Packers should be “reasonable” with Conspiracy Boy, and they should “do right” by the guy who lied to them and could have infected others. In the meantime, tell your new team to be reasonable in their offer for a 4-time MVP, and I think this can be settled in an hour.

  37. Nothing is your fault when there’s always someone else to blame. Hope NY media is as gentle with him as his buddies are.

  38. It would be real messed up if the Packers do Aaron like Detroit did Calvin and Barry and force him into retirement.

  39. Funny, I don’t see Rodgers making any concessions regarding his contract. He could make this all happen today if he really wanted to.

  40. “Media Narratives That Didn’t Hold Up” should be a new category on Jeopardy!

  41. Do right by him?? GB has done nothing but coddle this diva for long enough. GB should extract everything they can from the Jets! Rodgers extracted as much as he could from the Packers, the Packers owe him nothing but a thank you for the past 18 years or whatever

  42. This dude is a piece of work. Wait until the free agent frenzy dies down so he can have the spotlight solely on himself, just to tell everyone how magnanimous he is and how “it’s not me, it’s them”. Without question, the biggest d-bag to ever lace em up.

  43. So its now the Packers fault? Maybe look in the mirror. You’ve been driving on a one way street for the last five years and I don’t think it’s called Aaron Rodgers ave. Maybe Aaron Rodgers way.

  44. In 2008 the Packers traded Brett Favre to the Jets for a conditional 4th-round pick. How much can they expect to get for Rodgers who is almost exactly the same age as Favre was when he was traded?

  45. See Florio? AR respected the legal tampering period, went on with the calendar, and you keep bringing the hate on him while the delay for the announcement is on teams. Sure he is a diva, sure his last year was not very good. He is still one of the best in the games and one of the big reasons we all watch the NFL

  47. If they want him gone they should let him go. If not, it’ll be hilarious when Alan Lizard is on the Jets roster and Aaron is looking the most disinterested he has ever been on the Packers sideline watching Jordan Love lead the packers to a 7-10 record.

  49. Hopefully both sides mess it up to the point where Aaron says screw it.

  53. Why didn’t he announce this two days ago to accelerate the process? So sick of this guy. Buyer beware, Jets. Good luck. You will need it.

  54. Lol, he’s already trying to run the Jets before he even takes a snap for them. Here’s my Christmas list, I need at least 3 items on this list before I’ll be a good boy. Have fun Jets fans with this diva. Your team will give up major compensation just to have him pull this crap again next year.

  56. Amazing what gets divulged when you listen to more than one minute of the conversation.

  60. He is a past his prime, arrogant, jerk on a bad contract. Its too late to get anything of value. The packers should just be happy some team is stupid enough to take that contract off their hands and be done with. The packers just can’t stop being dopey. Lers hope this backfires

  61. I watched Rogers on McAfee and he didn’t say Packers are “digging their heals in”. That’s just another assumption in several days of assumptions.

    Stick with the facts.

    He said the Packers want to move on from him if they can make it happen. He’s ready to keep playing and to play fir the Jets. He’s not influencing trade compensation.

    What wasn’t stated, now that those facts are in evidence, is there motivation for another team to make a better offer than the Jets and convince Aaron it’s just as good an opportunity for him. That would be difficult given NY marketing opportunities, his old OC is in NY, and the Jets just signed one of his favorite receivers.

  62. I do beleive him when he said he was 90% thinking of retiring. Ya until someone told him he would be second banana to Brady at the HOF ceremonies both ret this year. Then he changed his mind.
    I think he is lying about deciding to play for the Jets a couple days ago. I think when he heard the Pack were moving on his plans to stay a packer stopped. They forced him into this decision.

  63. So Green bay, not Rodgers is holding things up.

    Maybe you should do an apology to Rodgers for the 70 articles you did this week saying otherwise.

  65. The Packers have been extremely accommodating to Aaron and extremely patient in putting up with his mishogass. The Packers have also made Aaron an extremely rich man. A little understanding should go both ways.

  67. So, the Packers are making Jets roster demands? Like sign Lazard, Cobb, Lewis, etc.? I would have never guessed that.

  68. He’s 39 years old, expensive, and has given every indication that he is perpetually a threat to retire at the drop of a hat. One second round pick and (maybe) a conditional mid round pick is fair compensation. Jalen Ramsey, an expensive28 year old elite player at a premium position, was just traded for a single third round pick. If the Jets give up even a single first round pick, they have overpaid.

  69. Whatever the packers get in compensation for a quarterback who only managed to throw for 300 yards one time last year, refuses to go under center and can’t extend plays with his legs anymore will be amazing. If you watched all of his games last year you can see Father Time has caught up to him. Jets fans this isn’t 2012 Aaron Rodgers your getting. You’re getting $56 million past his prime Aaron.

  70. There’s a third option here. Aaron could rework his contrat down from $60M to $35M and then the Jets might be willing to give Packers more for him. But that will never happen!

  71. My opinion? If you’re going to be a baby, and go public, Packers should not trade him and let him huff and puff into retirement.
    ===========

    Week 1 2023 regular season;

    “Hi, I’m Aaron. I’m here for my $58 million”

  73. The Packers have very minimal leverage here.

    They have openly said they want to move on to Love on the bench, who they have to decide on a guaranteed 5th year option on May 1.

    They have a massive contract tied up in a guy who said he wants out, and has a documented history of being difficult when he doesn’t get his way.

    The player has openly stated that he was 90% leaning towards retirement this year, making it clear there aren’t many years left in the tank for him.

    There is only one team in the market for said player.

    The Jets, while focused on Rodgers, can walk away from the deal and sign another (if less talented) QB. The fan base would be upset, but given the numerous leaks about the Packers high asking price, I would be the Jets front office could at least temper fan anger by putting out any number of stories about the packers asking price, true or not.

    Might be good to recognize the position they’re in and accept whatever they can get. If it ends up being more than a couple of mid-round picks, it seems like that’d be a win.

  74. So now Rodgers is telling the Packers to lower their demands? He needs to shut his mouth and let the Jets’ and Packers’ management work this out. Man, I’ve come to despise this guy.

  75. Digging their heels in means refusing to lessen the original agreement.

    Stand firm, my Packers!

  76. I’m a packer fan who’d very, very happy the Packers are “digging their heels in.” Aaron Rodgers has been a great player for Green Bay, and Green Bay has been pretty great for Aaron Rodgers. The concept that the Packers should “do him a favor” and give him away for a bargain is foolish nonsense. It’s very “un-NFL” and “un-American.” The Packers have spent a ton on this important asset. They owe him nothing but fairness and a positive exit. They also OWE Packer fans getting fair value for a genuine talent that the Jets clearly want. They also owe Rodgers GBP teammates, including Jordan Love, their best chance to be competitive with a talent like him walking out the door. Don’t be foolish or out of bounds Brian Gutekunst, but please, be my guest, dig your heels in to make the Jets deliver fair market value for the player they want. Wouldn’t Jets fans or any NFL fans want their team to do the same???

  77. Packers have the upper hand but not by much. Pretty sure they don’t want clown show Rodgers getting increasingly bitter and every day his value goes down as things get drug in the mud and Cap issues start to come into play with F/A/Draft.

  78. Aaron Rodgers has held Green Bay hostage for years. Now the roles are reversed. How sweet it is.

  79. The Packers brain trust has learned nothing from the Favre debacle. They’re probably guy-shy about the notion of Rodgers coming back to embarrass them the way Favre did when he ended up in Minnesota.

  80. The Packers better be careful how much/long they want to dig their heels in. All it takes is for the Jet’s to say “forget it”, walk away and look elsewhere. Then the Packers will be left paying Rodgers salary for the year.

  81. The Jets should move on and let the Packers have to pay that 108 million over the next two years. When the Packers are willing to give the Jets a 2nd rounder and a few players then maybe the Jets should consider it. Otherwise let the Packers love sending Arod massive checks.

  82. Rodgers tends to ignore offseason & preseason anyway, so not like officially trading for him in March will make any real difference

  83. KCFinfan says:
    March 15, 2023 at 1:34 pm
    Well this doesn’t fit the narrative that Arod is bad guy.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    He’s a privileged liar. That much we know.

  87. Digging their heels in very likely means Rodgers would carry Loves clipboard to start the season.

  88. 3rd this year, & conditional 3rd next year that becomes a 2nd if the Jets make AFC Championship, and a 1st if they win the Super Bowl.

  89. So the Packers should be reasonable and do right by Aaron Rodgers. Ummmmm that is what the money is for Aaron.

  90. One of the interesting comments Rogers made was how older players are treated by the NFL in general snd specifically by the new Packers management.

    Woody Johnson is one of the worst at treating guys on the way out. I’ll never forget how he held on to Tebow instead of letting him walk. He waited until any viable option was off the table. If I’m another team trying to sign him I ask Rogers if he understands the Jets history of treating players.

    Kraft and Belichick gave Brady the right to stay or leave. They didn’t try to monetize his exit with draft picks. They regularly tell free agents to test the market and come back to them with competitive offers. They often let real big pay days go but often have players chose to stay. Look at Slater and McCourty, one chose to stay and play another year and one retired. Even guys that left to other teams to end their careers like Wilfork, McGinnest, and Vrabel were celebrated by the Patriots at and in retirement.

  91. GB shouldn’t do anything. They are prepared to pay Rodgers for the 2023 season. If GB does not get maximum value in return for Rodgers, they should keep him and make him the backup to Love. Rodgers has no control over that and it allows GB to see what it has in Love while having Rodgers as insurance ala Jimmy G for Lance.

  92. The Packers digging in is comical. The worst thing that could happen to them would be Aaron coming back for another subpar year.

  94. Get your tix to the Rodgers vengeance and retribution tour 2023. Dude is going to take home the superbowl and MVP.

    or flame out and blame the NY media hahahahaa

  95. Many years of poor qb play in the future for Green Bay. Players taking less to leave that town. Wow!

  96. So to recap: Rodgers barely said anything all off-season. He took about the same time as guys like Brady last year to unretire and Jason Kelce this year to decide to play. Kept his word and informed both the Jets and Packers that he wanted to play before legal tampering began. Isn’t the person holding this trade up. Didn’t set signing his buddies as a precondition. Came of as a very reasonable person today. Sorry, but all this perceived drama is created by the media doing backflips trying to get a scoop, and making things up when the couldn’t.

  98. stellarperformance says:
    March 15, 2023 at 2:04 pm
    KCFinfan says:
    March 15, 2023 at 1:34 pm
    Well this doesn’t fit the narrative that Arod is bad guy.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    He’s a privileged liar. That much we know.
    ————-
    His was less a lie than yours when you straight up said before last offseason you wouldn’t be a packers fan any longer if they brought him back THEN we’re not only still a packers BUT tried to claim that wasn’t what you said. Idk takes 1 to know 1 I guess.

  99. Packers need to wise up. They have to trade at this point or eat that contract themselves. You had him 18 years there’s your compensation.

  101. If the Jets do well and Rodgers has some Brady in him and wants to play 3-4 more years, the Packers SHOULD get what they think is fair. No sense giving him up for the stale ham sandwich if they think he could be a good to great QB for the Jets for several years.

  102. Why wouldn’t they dig their heels in? The Jets are desperate. He’s the guy they want, so why not take advantage of that? The Texans sure as hell took advantage of the Browns with Watson.

  103. coko29 says:
    March 15, 2023 at 1:45 pm

    See Florio? AR respected the legal tampering period, went on with the calendar, and you keep bringing the hate on him while the delay for the announcement is on teams. Sure he is a diva, sure his last year was not very good. He is still one of the best in the games and one of the big reasons we all watch the NFL
    ============================================
    The top free agents sign in the legal tampering period. Wednesday @ 4pm is far too late to start negotiations because most top guys are already signed.

  104. So if Rodgers gets his wish and goes to the Jets – what number will he wear as No. 12 is retired? I reckon the Packers will ask for at least a couple of seconds…

  105. The Packers are being foolish. They have somebody willing to take Rodgers off their hands… and they refuse. When Rodgers is more agreeable and flexible than you… that says something. If Rodgers ends up back in GB, it’s their fault.

    The Jets should dig in their heals or abort. Lamar is still out there. Plus there are QBs in FA and they have Wilson. Don’t cave.

  106. I mean Rogers is playing it smart. You can’t keep losing to the 49ers in the NFC finals if you’re not in the NFC. Jets will have their work cut out for themselves dealing with him. Good luck

  107. Rodgers has treated the Packers owners and coaches poorly over the last couple of years. They gave in to every one of his demands, but he didn’t deliver.

    The Packers will get what they want from the Jets or they will make Rodgers sit on the bench. He’ll still get his $60 million, but he won’t get to play the hero……and sitting on the bench in his final year in the NFL will drive Rodgers crazy,.

  108. Rodgers doesn’t crack the all-time Packers top ten. Hutson, Starr, Hornung, Gregg, Kramer, Nitschke, Taylor, Adderly, Lofton, White off the top of my head, and probably more.

  109. So, Gollum, are you saying that you didn’t dig your heels in by abandoning the team that paid you more than you were worth? Green Bay should demand a king’s ransom for you. Deal with it, clown.

  110. Both teams have each other over a barrel… so it’s a standoff until one side blinks.

    Jets need Rodgers because there is no backup plan, but Packers need the trade because there is no backup plan as well…

    Unless the teams are going to stick with the starters they had last year, which neither wanted to do, which was the point of the trade.

    So who’ll blink first? Or with they both blink and both give up something?

  112. Typical low brow move by the packers…It is pretty bad when you look worse then Jim Irsay…. the Colts let Peyton go no strings to sign with whoever he wanted to. Yeah he is a diva.. but he is kept the Packers relevant and exciting to watch for 15 years. The packers should just take a few later round picks and let him move on

  113. Why dig your heels in?! Just get on with the divorce already! Get a deal done! Yes Rodgers every year threatens to retire but also yes every year the packers don’t give him weapons. Both are in the wrong. Just cut ties move on because none of that changes what he did for that organization on the field! Time to see if Love can be the man. Time to move on from this episode

  114. So he drags his feet for months and then complains that the Packers are taking days to work out a deal. I bet it will feel like a huge weight has been lifted off everyone’s shoulders in GB when he’s officially gone.

  115. Trade details should be as follows: Jets give their 13th pick this year, 74th this year, and a conditional 3rd in 2024. If the Jets make the playoffs with Rodgers starting at least 10 games, the pick moves to the Jets second rounder in 2024. If the Jets get into the Super Bowl with Rodgers starting at least 13 games during the season and playoffs, the pick moves to the Jets first rounder in 2024. Green Bay gives the Jets Aaron Rodgers and their 2023 fourth round pick. Done deal.

  117. Packers should drive a hard bargain. Who exactly do the Jets have at QB but the over hyped Zach Wilson? Mike White is gone, you have no one else so it behooves the Packers to hold them ransom. Or Rogers can turn and walk away from $60 million and go hole up in a darkened room somewhere. Oh, he already did that.

