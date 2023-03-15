Aaron Rodgers: “Ridiculous” to say I demanded Jets sign certain players

Getty Images

One of the reports that surfaced during the wait for Aaron Rodgers to announce his intentions for the 2023 season was one that said Rodgers gave the Jets a wish list of players he wants the team to acquire after making a trade for him.

The list reportedly included Packers teammates Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and Randall Cobb as well as free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and it became fodder for a question to Rodgers during his Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers said that he discussed his feelings about players during conversations with the Jets and gave endorsements about some of the players listed above, but pushed back on the notion that he was asking for players to be added to the roster. Rodgers called it “ridiculous” to say he made demands of the Jets at any point in those conversations.

The report didn’t say Rodgers demanded any particular moves and Rodgers did little to suggest he wouldn’t want any of those players to join him in the AFC East in 2023. Lazard has already reportedly agreed to terms and Wednesday’s declaration of his intentions could get the ball rolling on others joining Rodgers.