Aaron Rodgers: This isn’t a decision day, that’s already happened

Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made his decision. That much is clear.

Currently appearing on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers said, “This isn’t a decision day. That’s already happened. We’re already days past this.”

It’s unclear whether he’s going to eventually disclose his decision.

Many believe that the decision is that he will accept a trade to the Jets. The only question is whether (or when) the Packers and Jets will work out a deal.

Rodgers is currently running through the draft history of the Packers. Eventually, he may have more to say. When he does, we’ll post it.

  2. I am reluctant to admit that I watched the McAfee show for about 4 minutes of nothingness that was sure to be just a pre-cursor to an hour of even more nothingness. Shame on me.

  3. He sure loves attention. He’s gonna get a lot of it in the media capital of the world!

  7. So, as usual, he didn’t actually say anything. Aaron Rodgers is nothing more than a drama queen at this point. I for one, just wish he would go away. His “act” has gotten old, and worn out.

  10. Wow I know Brady was bad with his ego , but this is a new level of arrogance for Rodgers . Think he is getting to the level of Lebron James arrogance . Which is huge . Just waiting for Rodgers to have a tv special for his “decision “ lol

  13. Rodgers drama is getting so, so old at this point. Just disclose your damn decision & move on!

  14. If there’s a bigger schmuck on this planet I’d be very surprised. No wonder his family hates him.

  15. So the media narrative has been wrong. It is up to the team to announce the trade move.

  16. What a freaking diva, if the offseason doesn’t have Aaron Rodgers drama than he ain’t happy. I know the Jets are a QB away from competing but man this guy is a real pain to take on.

  18. He enters the Insufferable Doosh Hall-of-Fame on the first ballot……………

  19. Did you listen to the next three sentences? He said his intention was to play for the Jets. It’s out of his hands.

  21. Listening to Aaron right now. He confirms the Media has created the circus around his situation. He publicly scolded Schefter and Russini with the bs posts they’ve made.

  22. The Prince of Darkness. The Delicate Genius. The Complicated Fella. Guess we can add The Arrogant Asshat.

  23. It will be really funny if he sucks like he did last year after this dragged out nonsense.

  25. Rodgers confirms he will play in NYC as a Jet. The issue is trade compensation. As Florio said earlier,.. it’s a match of Chicken. Who blinks first.
    The list of demands was not true.

  26. Rodgers started checking out the day the Packers used a #1 pick on his replacement instead of badly needed offensive weapons. That was the clearest signal they could send. In related news, Packers fans are going to be downright ornery when they discover they have a QB who actually is the impediment to advancing in the playoffs.

  28. At this point the packers have themselves in a spot they need to settle. 40 year old arrogant qbs not willing to be dedicated on a bad contract. The packers are as delusional and arrogant as Rodgers it would appear. It looks like that is where rodgers gets it from. Watch rodgers go to NY and become a great guy.

  30. Rodgers feeds off the hate and drama. The more attention you give him only raises your blood pressure and isn’t worth it.

  31. Gollum is trying to have this both ways. He said he had to contemplate in his cave about this but he already made the decision? Stop playing people for fools.

