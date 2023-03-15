Alexander Mattison set to re-sign with Vikings

Getty Images

Running back Alexander Mattison hit free agency this week, but he will remain in purple for a little while longer.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mattison has agreed to a new deal with the Vikings. It’s a two-year pact that can be worth as much as $8 million with $6.35 million in guaranteed money.

Mattison was a 2019 third-round pick by Minnesota and he has been the No. 2 back behind Dalvin Cook since getting to town. He appeared in every game for the Vikings last season and ran 74 times for 283 yards and five touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

There’s been some speculation that the Vikings could part ways with Cook before $2 million of his salary becomes fully guaranteed later this week, but nothing has happened to change his status at this point. His health and inability to pass a physical may play a role in that — Cook had shoulder surgery last month — but Mattison will be in the fold regardless of what happens with Cook.