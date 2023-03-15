Anthony Nelson set to re-sign with Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are parting ways with a number of veteran players this offseason, but edge rusher Anthony Nelson is not set to be part of that group.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Nelson is set to re-sign with the Buccaneers. It is reportedly a two-year deal worth $11 million with another $2 million available via incentives.

Nelson was a 2019 fourth-round pick and he has appeared in every game for Tampa over the last three seasons. He has 68 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 16 quarterback hits over the last two seasons.

Carl Nassib and Genard Avery are also out of contract for the Bucs, but Shaq Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka are set to return on the edge in Tampa.