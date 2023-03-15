Bengals to re-sign Trayveon Williams

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2023, 10:06 AM EDT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
The Bengals lost one running back as a free agent this week, but they’re holding onto another one.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bengals will re-sign Trayveon Williams. The news comes a day after Samaje Perine agreed to a deal with the Broncos.

Williams joined the Bengals as a 2019 sixth-round pick. He’s played sparingly on offense during his first three seasons — 47 carries for 238 yards — but Perine’s departure could open the door to a different role during the 2023 season.

Joe Mixon was the starter in Cincinnati ahead of Perine and Williams, but he entered the offseason with some uncertainty about his future in Cincinnati. The Bengals have not made any move involving him at this point, however.

