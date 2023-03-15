Browns announce Dalvin Tomlinson signing

Getty Images

The Browns made an early splash in free agency when they agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and the signing became official after the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s a four-year, $57 million deal for Tomlinson that includes practical guarantees of $27.5 million. Head coach Kevin Stefanski called Tomlinson “a productive force in the middle of the defense” in the team’s release announcing the signing.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to come to Cleveland and have a chance to compete for a championship for one of the greatest fan bases in the NFL, the Dawg Pound,” Tomlinson said, via the team’s website. “I can’t wait to get to The Land, put on my orange and brown and start working alongside my new teammates and coaches. You’re going to get everything I have, Cleveland. Let’s go be great.”

Tomlinson joins Ogbo Okoronkwo as new additions to the front seven in Cleveland.