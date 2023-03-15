Browns announce Dalvin Tomlinson signing

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 19 Vikings at Eagles
Getty Images

The Browns made an early splash in free agency when they agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and the signing became official after the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s a four-year, $57 million deal for Tomlinson that includes practical guarantees of $27.5 million. Head coach Kevin Stefanski called Tomlinson “a productive force in the middle of the defense” in the team’s release announcing the signing.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to come to Cleveland and have a chance to compete for a championship for one of the greatest fan bases in the NFL, the Dawg Pound,” Tomlinson said, via the team’s website. “I can’t wait to get to The Land, put on my orange and brown and start working alongside my new teammates and coaches. You’re going to get everything I have, Cleveland. Let’s go be great.”

Tomlinson joins Ogbo Okoronkwo as new additions to the front seven in Cleveland.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Browns announce Dalvin Tomlinson signing

  1. The Browns paid too damn much for this guy, anything over $1.50 is too damn much for this guy. I’ve watched him for the last 2 years he’s fat and slow. Unless he’s running to MacDonald’s every play he’ll be worthless

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.