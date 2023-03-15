Buccaneers plan to sign Baker Mayfield

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2023, 11:54 AM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Baker Mayfield‘s next stop will be in Tampa Bay.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year contract that can become official at the start of the league year this afternoon, according to NFL Network.

The Buccaneers need a new quarterback after Tom Brady’s departure, and Mayfield will likely compete with Kyle Trask for the job.

The Browns chose Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and he had some success in Cleveland, leading the Browns to the playoffs in 2020. But after a disappointing 2021 season the Browns were eager to get rid of him and traded him to the Panthers. He didn’t play well in Carolina and was released, and the Rams picked him up to play down the stretch.

He played well enough for the Rams to give the Buccaneers some reasons for optimism that he’ll be ready to get the job done for them this season. But he has also struggled enough during his NFL career that he’s no lock to beat out Trask, or to play well if he does.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Buccaneers plan to sign Baker Mayfield

  1. Big upgrade over what they had last year at the position. Mayfield doesn’t need elite coaching or cheating to be good.

  2. Oh boy, this is juicy too! Hilarious how these hacks keep getting paid to be hacks. What a country.

  3. Baker’s last stop before announcing college football. I’m thinking one season.

  4. Affordable contract. Bucs either gain a decent starter or a good backup. Pretty solid move by the Bucs.

  7. WELL, Let’s see if Dave Canales had anything to do with turning a mediocre qb in Geno Smith into a serviceable qb he was last year!

  9. The downfall of Bakers career in cleveland will alwways be the odell trade. Becasue odell had a solid 5 games for the Rams people think it was all Baker.We wouldve been way better off keeping the 1st and 3rd round picks and using the cap other places. Giving your 2nd year Qb a 50/50 ball, tiny target that was always hurt as a WR1 and forcing it after it clearly wasnt working, just classic Browns blowing 1st overall picks. Guy had 2 years in cleveland where his line wasnt desroyed by injuries or he himself wasnt hurt, the first one was the rookie td record year, the next was the freaking Browns winninga playoff game. We all were told they are a QB from being good. they didnt win 6 games without Baker.

  13. They are gonna love the fourth quarter picks and failed fourth down conversions with the game on line down in Tampa.

  14. I truly believe Baker Mayfield will one day be one of the all time greats, even better than Tom Brady…………as a TV color analyst.

  15. This is an INCREDIBLY STUPID move by Baker Mayfield. If Mayfield ever wants to be a starter again he should do what’s best for his career and that’s taking less money to stay with Sean McVay. It’s only a matter of time before Stafford goes down he won’t last till wk9, and McVay would of had Mayfield getting another chance as a legit starter within a year or two. Chasing a few extra dollars to go lose in Tampa is a horrible move and ensure he never rise above being a journeyman level QB2 again.

  16. Well there goes the dream of trading down and getting next year’s first overall pick from the Bucs . Now they can tank and make the pick themselves.

  17. I think Baker would have done better for his career resigning with the rams for another year. Stafford is still iffy on coming back healthy. I believe trask wins this competition

  20. This is a solid move by the Bucs as a litmus test for Kyle Trask. If Trask can’t beat out Baker Mayfield, then he’s not QB1 material, and it’s time to draft another QB early in 2024.

  22. Don’t understand how someone could think baker is better than brady. How is it tampering?

  23. Suggested he do this a year ago while he could soak some game from Brady, but Baker makes bad decisions on and off the field. All of that holding on until they traded him to a terrible coaching staff like Rhule’s and then getting cut and picked up on waivers by a team that was never going to keep him.

  27. Seemed that staying in LA would be a good idea, but perhaps backing up Matthew Stafford for however long, or anyone else, just isn’t in Mayfield’s DNA. He’s very bright, with a superior arm to Kyle Trask – it will be an interesting competition; may the better man win. What the heck – Go Baker Mayfield, Boomer Sooner, Go Kyle Trask, Go Gators, Go Buccaneers!!

  29. ‘Tank for Caleb’ – Ha!
    you do realize Baker Mayfield was a #1 pick….
    #1 pick fail FAR more than succeed SO at least Mayfield has winning a playoff in the NFL going for him…

  30. Next headline will be Mike Evans and Chris Godwin ask to be released or explore trade options.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.