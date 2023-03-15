Buccaneers plan to sign Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield‘s next stop will be in Tampa Bay.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year contract that can become official at the start of the league year this afternoon, according to NFL Network.

The Buccaneers need a new quarterback after Tom Brady’s departure, and Mayfield will likely compete with Kyle Trask for the job.

The Browns chose Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and he had some success in Cleveland, leading the Browns to the playoffs in 2020. But after a disappointing 2021 season the Browns were eager to get rid of him and traded him to the Panthers. He didn’t play well in Carolina and was released, and the Rams picked him up to play down the stretch.

He played well enough for the Rams to give the Buccaneers some reasons for optimism that he’ll be ready to get the job done for them this season. But he has also struggled enough during his NFL career that he’s no lock to beat out Trask, or to play well if he does.