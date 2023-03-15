Clelin Ferrell agrees to one-year deal with 49ers

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 15, 2023, 3:15 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Edge rusher Clelin Ferrell‘s career began in the Bay Area.

After a stint in Southern Nevada, Ferrell is headed back to the Bay.

Ferrell has agreed to a one-year deal with the 49ers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Ferrell appeared in 58 games with 30 starts for the Raiders over the last four seasons. He was moved out of his starting role in 2021 after a pair of disappointing seasons to begin his career. He finished his Raiders tenure with 10.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 32 quarterback hits.

With a new regime, the Raiders declined Ferrell’s fifth-year option last spring. He appeared in 16 games in 2022, recording 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and eight QB hits.

Ferrell will likely slot into a rotational role on San Francisco’s strong defensive line in 2023.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Clelin Ferrell agrees to one-year deal with 49ers

  1. Best and likely last chance for him to rehab his career…the term “bust” should have at least been mentioned in this article. “Disappointing” is too weak. 4th overall.

  3. Ferrell, Ruggs, Abrams, Arnette, Conley. Leatherwood all 1st round picks, all gone. What an absolute disaster is picking for the Raiders

  6. Ferrell will likely slot into a rotational role on San Francisco’s strong defensive line in 2023.

    —–

    If he makes the team.

  7. Another failed by-product of the Mack trade. Raiders basically ended up with almost nothing.

  10. NinerOutsider says:
    March 15, 2023 at 3:26 pm
    Best and likely last chance for him to rehab his career…the term “bust” should have at least been mentioned in this article. “Disappointing” is too weak. 4th overall.

    It wasn’t his fault he was drafted so high, so bust isn’t appropriate here. Don’t blame him, blame Gruden and Mayock.

  11. He was not a bust. He gave great effort, and is excellent against the run. It wasn’t his fault Grudock drafted him too high. He never complained, and I think he will do well as a situational pass rusher from the inside as well as hold the edge from the DE position. I was hoping we would re-sign him. Our loss, Niners gain

  12. grizzly says:
    March 15, 2023 at 3:35 pm
    Wasn’t this guy the hall of famer who was supposed to replace K.Mack in Chicago?

    —————

    Considering Gruden drafted him for the Raiders, I’m going to ahead and say, NO.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.