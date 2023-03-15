Cowboys inform Ezekiel Elliott he is being released

Getty Images

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is about to become a free agent.

NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have informed Elliott that he is being released. The move has been expected for some time and a report on Wednesday morning indicated that it might come at the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, the move will be processed as a post-June 1 cut. The Cowboys will see $10.9 million in cap relief as a result and they’ll be left with $5.82 million in dead money on this year’s cap.

Elliott ranks third in Cowboys history in rushing attempts, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns after spending the last seven seasons in Dallas. He posted career lows in attempts, yards, and yards per attempt in 2022 and the Cowboys used their franchise tag on Tony Pollard in a clear signal about the future of the position.