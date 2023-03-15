Deonte Harty agrees to two-year deal with Bills

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 15, 2023, 10:10 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 09 Seahawks at Saints
Getty Images

The Bills are adding a speedy return specialist.

Buffalo has agreed to a two-year contract with receiver Deonte Harty, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth a maximum of $13.5 million with a $9.5 million base salary and $5 million fully guaranteed.

Harty, 25, appeared in only four games last season due to injury. He caught two passes for 13 yards. In 2021, Harty caught 36 passes for 570 yards with three touchdowns.

Harty has averaged 25.4 yards per kick return and 9.8 yards per punt return in his career.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Deonte Harty agrees to two-year deal with Bills

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.