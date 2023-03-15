DeShon Elliott agrees to sign with Dolphins

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 15, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v New York Jets
Getty Images

The Dolphins are adding some more depth to their secondary.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Miami has agreed to sign former Lions defensive back DeShon Elliott.

Elliott, who turns 26 in April, appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for Detroit last season. He recorded 96 tackles with five tackles for loss, three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

A Ravens sixth-round pick in 2018, Elliott made his pro debut in 2019. He played 28 games with 22 starts for Baltimore in three seasons before signing with Detroit last year.

Adding Elliott is not the only move the Dolphins have made for their secondary. With the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon, Miami officially acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Rams.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “DeShon Elliott agrees to sign with Dolphins

  1. Chris Grier is having a solid off-season. If Tua’s brain isn’t porridge, the Fins have a chance to be very good.

  2. Maybe Needham isn’t getting re signed now?? I was hoping Miami would sign him back again. He is one of the most underrated CBs in the slot.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.