Dolphins bring back Nik Needham on a one-year deal

Posted by Charean Williams on March 15, 2023, 11:21 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Dolphins agreed to terms with cornerback Nik Needham on a one-year deal worth just under $2 million, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Needham, 26, has spent his entire career with the Dolphins since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

In 2022, Needham played only six games with five starts and totaled 21 tackles and two passes defensed. He tore his Achilles during a Week 6 game against the Vikings.

Needham has appeared in 51 games with 27 starts in his four seasons, recording 192 tackles, three sacks, six quarterback hits, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.