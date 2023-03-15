Dolphins to re-sign Myles Gaskin

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Dolphins had four impending free agents in their offensive backfield heading into free agency and they’ve been able to bring them all back for another year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has agreed to a one-year deal with Myles Gaskin. No other terms were included in the report.

The Dolphins have also re-signed Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Salvon Ahmed over the last few days.

Gaskin led the Dolphins in rushing during the 2021 season, but wound up further down the depth chart last season. Gaskin appeared in just four games and posted 10 carries for 26 yards to go with four catches for 28 yards.

With the band staying together, Gaskin will likely need to impress in the offseason and preseason in order to jump back into the mix.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.