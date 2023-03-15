Eagles are now expected to keep Darius Slay

Getty Images

The unexpected adventures of Darius Slay and the Eagles finally seem to be reaching an unexpected conclusion.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Slay is now “expected to stay” with the team. His wife has tweeted, “WE HERE BABY!!”

The day began with the Eagles putting out the word that Slay would be cut. That could have been the latest example of a team leaking an inaccurate plan in order to nudge teams to make their best trade offers.

Apparently, that didn’t happen. Apparently, Slay and the Eagles mended fences — to the point where (as Schefter notes) a new deal could be in the works.

Slay is in the last year of his contract with the Eagles. He’s due to make $17 million in non-guaranteed base salary this season.

UPDATE 11:16 p.m. ET: Darius Slay has confirmed the news, tweeting: “Back like I never left!!!”