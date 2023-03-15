Eagles to release Darius Slay

March 15, 2023
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles gave cornerback Darius Slay permission to talk to other teams about a trade, but that won’t be the route he’s taking out of Philadelphia this offseason.

Slay posted a message on Twitter saying he has “nothing but love” for Philadelphia and “let’s see where we heading next” on Wednesday morning. Shortly after that message hit feeds, there were multiple reports that the Eagles will release Slay.

Slay was heading into the final year of his contract with a base salary of $17 million and a cap hit of just over $26.1 million, which led to talks with the Eagles about a new deal. Those talks did not progress, however, and Slay will now be hitting the open market in search of a new place to play.

That puts Slay on the growing list of departures from the defense in Philadelphia. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker Kyzir White, safety Marcus Epps, and linebacker T.J. Edwards have all found new places to play. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox remain unsigned for next season, but the Eagles did secure the return of cornerback James Bradberry.

The Eagles are expected to make Slay a post-June 1 cut. That will result in a cap hit of just over $8.6 million this season.

20 responses to “Eagles to release Darius Slay

  4. Now it is critical that they retain CJGJ in the defensive backfield. He was the top priority in my mind based on his age and production…a lot like Malcolm Jenkins was years ago. Slay is a good player but clearly his best years are behind him. Wish him well wherever he goes.

  5. At #10 selection in the 2023 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select CB ________________.

  6. This is what sets the Chiefs apart from every other contender. They just keep reloading while other teams dismantle a d rebuild. It’s happened to nearly every other SB and Conference championship team since Mahomes started playing vs except the Bengals and it will start happening there too when they pay Burrow.

  7. Matt Patricia has openings. Guess he hasn’t reached Sherman, et. al level yet. But keep putting in the work. How quickly he signs is mainly a function of how much he wants. Will have plenty of people calling him.

  9. Damn, a day after Dallas adds Gilmore, we’re releasing Slay! This one hurts. We have plenty of young talent to adequately replace the other departures, but nobody to replace Slay. They’d better hit on CB with that #10 pick or they’re in trouble.

  14. Come back to the D. We now have a HC who knows how to treat men with respect.

  16. Time for McPherson….he’s looked good in limited play so would be great to see him step up. Jobe is another option that has looked talented or replacement coming in the draft. We’ll see

