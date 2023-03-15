Giants announce deal with Jeff Smith

Getty Images

The Jets didn’t tender receiver Jeff Smith, a restricted free agent, as they are loaded at the position after agreeing to terms with Allen Lazard. Smith won’t have to move far.

He is signing with the Giants, the team announced Wednesday night.

It comes on the same day the Giants announced the release of receiver Kenny Golladay.

Smith, 25, went on injured reserve Dec. 31 after playing 11 games. He made eight catches for 134 yards, while seeing action on 141 offensive snaps.

He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019.

Smith has 34 catches for 426 yards in his career.

He played 28 percent of the Jets’ special teams snaps last season.