Giants announce release of Kenny Golladay, saving $6.7 million on the cap

Getty Images

The Giants announced they have released receiver Kenny Golladay. It makes his departure official almost two years to the day after he signed a much-ballyhooed four-year, $72 million deal as a free agent.

The Giants will take all the cap hits this season, leaving them with $6.7 million in cap savings with $14.7 million in a dead cap hit.

He played only 12 games with four starts in 2022, seeing action on 261 offensive snaps. Golladay had career lows with six catches for 81 yards and scored one touchdown.

He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Lions in 2018 and 2019, earning Pro Bowl honors in the latter when he had 1,190 receiving yards and led the NFL with 11 touchdowns.

The Giants jumped at the chance to sign him in free agency, but in two seasons, Golladay had 43 receptions for 602 yards and a touchdown.