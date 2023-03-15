Jalen Carter struggles with position drills at Pro Day

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
It doesn’t look like former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter helped his draft stock at the team’s Pro Day workout on Wednesday.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com reports that Carter opted not to run the 40-yard dash or do any work other than position drills ahead of the workout. Carter did not complete that workout because he was cramping, however.

Carter also weighed in nine pounds heavier than he did at the Scouting Combine a couple of weeks ago. He did not do any drills or physical tests in Indianapolis.

Carter’s stay at the Combine was broken up by a trip back to Athens, Georgia to be booked on misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving related to his alleged participation in events leading up to the car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in January. Carter said in a statement that he expects to be fully exonerated.

21 responses to “Jalen Carter struggles with position drills at Pro Day

  2. It’s crazy that not long ago he was assumed to be the 2nd defensive player off the board after Will Anderson in the draft and a lock to be top 10. Now it wouldn’t really be a surprise to see him slide pass pick 15

  5. 9 pounds heavier than he was 2 weeks ago….and cramping? Also did nothing at the combine? Obviously out of shape, which to me cries laziness.

  6. Huge red flag to come in fat and out of shape in the biggest moment of his life. He just lost himself a lot of money.

  7. This guy is gonna bust. Disappears in the last (and most important) two games of his college career, gets himself into a very compromising off-field situation, and now basically opts out of his Pro Day while showing evidence he can’t even hold his combine conditioning for a couple of weeks. How many more red flags do you need?

    The team that gives him big 1st-round money is going to deeply regret it and I’m praying it’s not my team. This is a deep class for D-Line talent and while none of the other candidates may have his level of talent per se, there are many that will be far safer picks.

  8. All the signs point to him being a dirt bag and not worthy of being in the pros.

  9. Could already question his decision making by lying to the police, but I understand he was scared at that time and made a mistake. Gaining 9 lbs in a few weeks before the biggest physical test of your life is something else though. Unless he was ill and underweight at the combine, I’d say he’s got some major red flags right now.

  12. But but .. just look at the tape.. that’s all that matters. Based off the tape he’s the #1 pick, but considering his workouts, or lack there of and off the field issues. He may not go top 10.

    Dude is showing the signs of being a bust.

  13. “…the nearer your destination, the more you’re slip-slidin’ away…” – Paul Simon

  19. People have been reporting that Carter is lazy and doesn’t really care about football for quite some time. I guess this latest incident simply confirms all that. It would be a huge mistake for any team to take that guy at the top of round 1 in the upcoming draft.

  21. Well he just made his private team workouts way more important. It could be he is lazy, it could be that the death of teammates and a training have weighed on this young man, it could be that being charged has really thrown him into a tailspin despite what the outward public presentation is or it could be he is immature and somewhat lazy. I suspect teams are going to be really careful with their evaluation of him and he is going to continue to slide into the back of the first round or even into the second round. Teams will be unwilling to waste a high first round pick on a kid who needs a year to emotionally mature if/when he eventually puts it together. Has all the talent needed for success in the NFL, but that isn’t always enough.

    Still some team will pull the trigger late first day/early day 2 of the draft, just in case he turns out to be the Warren Sapp of this year’s draft.

