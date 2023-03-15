Jets use second-round tender on Bryce Huff

Getty Images

Prying edge rusher Bryce Huff away from the Jets will cost other teams a second-round pick.

Huff is set for restricted free agency this offseason and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets are tendering him at the second-round level.

That tender comes with a $4.304 million salary for the 2023 season. The Jets will have the right to match any offers for him and will pick up a second-round pick if they pass on that opportunity.

Huff signed with the Jets after going undrafted in 2020 and he’s played a situational pass rushing role for the majority of his time with the team. He has 36 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.