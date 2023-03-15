Justice Hill remains with Ravens

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2023, 2:46 PM EDT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

Ravens running back Justice Hill will remain in Baltimore.

Hill has agreed to a two-year contract with the Ravens, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A 2019 fourth-round draft pick, Hill has played his entire four-year career in Baltimore. After missing the entire 2021 season with a torn Achilles, he had his most productive season last year, carrying 49 times for 262 yards and adding 12 catches for 58 yards, as well as returning kickoffs and playing 56 percent of the Ravens’ special teams snaps.

Hill will join J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards in a backfield that should be effective running the ball, especially if Lamar Jackson is back.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.