Lamar Jackson is now free to talk to other teams

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT
With the new league year beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent, with a large asterisk.

As a player subject to the non-exclusive franchise tag, Jackson can speak to any teams that possess their original first-round picks for 2023 and 2024. He can go to them. They can go to him. They can negotiate terms. He can sign an offer sheet with one of them, giving the Ravens five business days to match.

If the Ravens don’t match, the new team surrenders the 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to Baltimore.

And unless Jackson hires an agent, he has to handle all of this himself. He’ll either be calling teams or waiting for teams to call. He’ll be negotiating with them the same way he was (or wasn’t) negotiating with the Ravens.

Given the difficulties the Ravens had in working out a contract with someone who already worked for them, what will happen now that negotiations can occur between Jackson and teams to which he has no connection?

Jackson may believe that negotiation isn’t necessary, that he wants what he wants and he’ll wait until someone offers it to him. There’s a certain basic appeal to that approach, but it’s likely unrealistic. Unless a team (like the Commanders) has been secretly plotting to make a run at Jackson the moment the ability to do so arrives, with full awareness of the fact that the only way to get him is to show up with exactly what he wants, it’s not happening.

At some point, negotiations have to happen. At some point, Lamar has to know when to say “yes.” Otherwise, it’ll come down — again — to whether Lamar and the Ravens can work out a contract before the July 17 deadline for doing a multi-year deal.

Yes, he needs an agent. Now more than ever, he needs one of the firms that specialize in representing the interests of franchise quarterbacks. He needs to forget that it will look like an admission that he was mistaken to not have one earlier.

As former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter (yes, that was his name) once said, “Wisdom too often never comes, and so one ought not to reject it merely because it comes late.”

The wise and prudent move for Lamar Jackson would be to hire an agent. Anyone with any amount of influence over him should be urging him to do so.

  1. Lamar should get familiar with Lionel Richie’s “Hello” video because NO ONE will be calling him besides his mother.

  2. Team 1: “Hello?”
    Lamar: “Hello, this is Lamar Jackson, am I speaking to …”
    Team 1:
    Lamar: “What the heck?”
    Team 2: “Hello?”
    Lamar: “Hello, this is Lamar Jackson, am I speaking to …”
    Team 2:
    Lamar: “WTF???”
    Team 3: “Hello?”
    Lamar: “Hello, this is Lamar Jackson, am I speaking to …”
    Team 3:
    Lamar: “G#D D@MMIT!!!”
    Ravens: “Hello?”
    Lamar: “Yeah I’ll sign”
    Ravens:

  3. Hopefully the phone stays silent and he can rant childishly on social media some more!.. LoL
    It would be MOST entertaining if he has to go back to the Ravens and beg for his job back…
    Player thinking he is bigger than the team… Ridiculous!

  6. J E T S!!!!! Jets Jets Jets

    Forget Rodgers. He starts Pat McAfee show saying he’s not a victim, then spends the next 40 minutes where his words were all about him being a victim.

  7. This is where Jackson will get the cold hard truth that NO QB is worth a fully guaranteed 250M contract. When nobody calls him (because he is his own agent, head scratch) he will maybe realize that he is not worth what he is asking. A running back that can throw the ball is not worth destroying a teams salary cap structure.

  8. He’s already made it clear that he’s not interested in obtaining an agent, and that is why he’ll end up NOT signing with anyone, and he’ll be used as an example for years to come as to why its absolutely necessary to hire competent representatives. This guy has already lost millions of guaranteed dollars that he can never get back, and he stands to lose millions more, but that doesn’t seem to bother him

  9. Of course he is. The problem is, no team wants to talk to him until he realizes he isn’t worth nearly what he thinks he is. Not even Jerry Jones would pony up a $250M, fully guaranteed, long term, contract for an often hurt, running RB, who quits on his team. Well, PROBABLY Jerry wouldn’t. But no other team would.

  11. Lamar has made himself radioactive. Dude – get an agent. As the old adage goes, penny wise, dollar foolish.

  12. Between Rodgers and Jackson, it’s meltdowns for everybody!! With the draft looming, it’s only going to get better.

  13. It’s like watching someone go get gift cards to pay off a supposed bill from some scammer. You try to help them but they are indifferent or ignorant or obstinate or all in one. An accounting class at Louisville might be prudent in offseason.

  14. What’s that saying? “If you represent yourself in court, you have a fool for a client.” Sounds familiar Lamar.

  15. No one wants to pay Lamar a quarter billion dollars guaranteed (including Baltimore) plus 2 x 1st round draft picks. It just doesn’t make sense. Plus you have to re-vamp your whole offense and personnel around him. Way too much overhead here.

  16. Ravens have their fingers crossed but we don’t know if its for the hope of wanting Lamar back or for the draft picks. Nobody else knows either which speaks volumes.

