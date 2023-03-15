Lions restructure Charles Harris’ contract

Getty Images

The Lions have freed up a little more cap space ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contract of defensive end Charles Harris. The move frees up just over $2.8 million in cap space.

Harris was limited to six games during the 2022 season and ended the year on injured reserve with a groin injury. He has had 79 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles over his two seasons in Detroit.

The Lions will use their cap space to start finalizing the signings of running back David Montgomery, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, and cornerback Cameron Sutton on Wednesday.