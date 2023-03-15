Orlando Brown, Jr. joins the Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals have had Kansas City’s number in recent years, with the exception of this year’s AFC Champions. Now, Cincinnati has one of the Chiefs’ better players.

Tackle Orlando Brown has agreed to term with the Bengals, per multiple reports that were confirmed by his agent.

It’s being characterized as a four-year, $64 million deal. That’s $16 million per year on average, well short of the top of the market for left or right tackles.

The structure will be interesting, but it looks like a good deal for the Bengals. The question now becomes whether he’ll be playing the left side or the right side.

Originally a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2018, Baltimore traded Brown to the Chiefs in early 2021. The Chiefs applied the franchise tag to Brown in 2022.