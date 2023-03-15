P.J. Walker is an unrestricted free agent after Panthers do not tender him

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker is hitting unrestricted free agency.

The Panthers have decided not to tender Walker in free agency, according to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer.

Walker does not have enough accrued seasons to qualify for unrestricted free agency, which means the Panthers could have made him a tender offer that would have allowed them to match any offer any other team made. But they’ve decided to let Walker walk.

With Andy Dalton and the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, as well as 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral and Jacob Eason on the roster, the Panthers figure they already have enough quarterbacks.

The 28-year-old Walker started five games for the Panthers last season, completing 59.4 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.