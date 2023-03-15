Packers gain cap space by restructuring De’Vondre Campbell’s contract

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 15, 2023, 9:43 AM EDT
While we all await definitive news about a certain Packers quarterback, Green Bay has made a move with one of its defensive players.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers have restructured linebacker De'Vondre Campbell‘s contract.

Green Bay will gain $2.628 million in cap space.

Campbell joined the Packers in 2021 and became an All-Pro for the first time. He then re-signed with the club on a five-year deal worth a reported $50 million last March.

In 2022, Campbell finished with 96 tackles six tackles for loss, three passes defended, and two interceptions over 13 games.

2 responses to “Packers gain cap space by restructuring De’Vondre Campbell’s contract

  1. Packers have been completely taken out of free agency. Nothing new, but their hands are tied. If they sign obj a rod may want to stay LOL

