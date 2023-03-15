Packers re-sign Tyler Davis

Getty Images

The Packers re-signed tight end Tyler Davis, the team announced Wednesday.

Davis joined the Packers on Sept. 28, 2021, signing off the Colts’ practice squad. He has played 31 regular-season games with one start and appeared in one postseason contest.

He entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Jaguars in 2020.

Davis appeared in eight games as a rookie for the Jaguars. After Jacksonville cut him following the 2021 preseason, Davis signed to the Colts’ practice squad.

In his first three seasons in the NFL, Davis has totaled eight receptions for 61 yards with 15 tackles on special teams.

The Packers also announced the re-signing of returner/cornerback Keisean Nixon, a move that previously was reported.

Nixon, who played three seasons for the Raiders, joined the Packers last season and earned first-team All-Pro as a kick returner.

Nixon led the NFL with 1,009 kickoff return yards and a kickoff return average of 28.8. His kickoff return average ranks No. 1 in team history for a single season.

Nixon became the third player in team history to lead the NFL in kickoff return yards, joining Al Carmichael (1956, ’57) and Dave Hampton (1971).