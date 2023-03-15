Packers tender RFA Yosh Nijman

Getty Images

The Packers are looking to keep one of their offensive linemen for 2023.

Green Bay has tendered restricted free agent Yosh Nijman at the second-round level, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Nijman can sign an offer sheet with another club. But the Packers would be able to either match the contract or would receive a second-round pick in exchange for Nijman.

That price tag makes it likely that Nijman will be back with the Packers in 2023.

The offensive lineman will earn $4.3 million on the second-round tender.

Nijman appeared in all 17 games with 13 starts for the Packers last season. He played 69 percent of the club’s offensive snaps and 15 percent of special teams snaps.

In 2021, Nijman played 53 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps.