Panthers agree to sign Miles Sanders

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT
NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs
Getty Images

Miles Sanders is heading to Carolina.

Sanders, the running back who has spent his entire career with the Eagles, agreed to a contract today with the Panthers, according to multiple reports.

The 25-year-old Sanders is coming off the best season of his career. He carried 259 times for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns last season in Philadelphia, all career highs.

In Carolina Sanders will join a backfield with Chuba Hubbard, and he’ll be taking handoffs either from Andy Dalton or from the quarterback the Panthers select with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

